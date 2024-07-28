PM lauds inclusion of Assam’s Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam of Assam in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and said that now more tourists would visit this place.

“Have you heard the name Charaideo Maidam? If not, you will now hear this name again and again, and will tell others with great enthusiasm. Charaideo Maidam of Assam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. In this list, it will be the 43rd site of India, but the first site from the Northeast,” Modi said during the 112th episode of his monthly broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio (AIR).

Elaborating further about this site, the prime minister said Charaideo means a shining city on the hills. “This was the first capital of the Ahom dynasty. The people of the Ahom dynasty traditionally kept the mortal remains of their ancestors and their valuables in the Maidam,” he said.

Modi said a Maidam is a mound-like structure covered with soil on top and has one or more rooms underneath. “This Maidam is a symbol of reverence for the departed kings and dignitaries of the Ahom Empire. This way of showing respect to one’s ancestors is very unique. Community worshipping was also performed at this place,” he said.

The prime minister further said, “Other data about the Ahom Empire will surprise you even more. Starting from the 13th century, this empire lasted till the beginning of the 19th century. It is a great feat for an empire to sustain for such a long period.”

He said perhaps the principles and beliefs of the Ahom Empire were so strong that it kept this dynasty alive for so long. “I remember that on March 9 this year, I had the privilege of unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lasit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery. During this programme, I had a distinct experience while following the spiritual tradition of the Ahom community. It is indeed a great feeling for me to have the privilege of paying respect to the ancestors of the Ahom community at Lasit Maidam,” the prime minister pointed out.

He further said that Charaideo Madam becoming a World Heritage Site would mean more tourists would visit the place.

The prime minister urged the people to include this site in their future travel plans.