PM lauds implementation of Central schemes in tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh

In a virtual engagement with the residents of India’s tribal heartland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the effective execution of Central Government schemes, emphasising the seamless delivery of benefits at the grassroots level.

Addressing the tribal community from the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, Modi highlighted the government’s commitment to overall development in tribal-dominated regions.

He expressed particular satisfaction with the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, underscoring the administration’s dedication to improving the standard of living for tribal communities.

During the interaction, the prime minister engaged with Kumari Bhumika Bhuarya from Bhanbeda village, gaining insights into the positive impact of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) collection by women through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras. Ku. Bhumika shared that her village’s 29 groups are involved in MFP collection, preparation, and sale of Mahua laddoos and Amla pickles, contributing to the economic well-being of the community.

PM Modi commended the success of these initiatives and inquired about the pricing of Mahua laddoos, prompting laughter in the venue. Bhumika also highlighted the diverse benefits her community is availing, including those from Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission, MNREGA, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Acknowledging the role of well-informed parents, the prime minister praised their awareness, recognising it as a key factor in facilitating access to higher education for the youth in the region. The virtual interaction showcased the tangible impact of government schemes, resonating with the grassroots for a more inclusive and prosperous Chhattisgarh.