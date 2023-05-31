Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) achieved a milestone of five crore hospital admissions amounting to Rs 61,501 crore under the scheme.

The flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) provides health cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore beneficiary families.

The AB PM-JAY is being implemented in 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) except for Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal. To date, 23.39 crore beneficiaries have been verified and issued Ayushman Cards for availing free treatment under the scheme. Under AB PM-JAY, the beneficiaries are issued co-branded PVC Ayushman Cards.

The PM-JAY empanelled hospital network consists of 28,351 hospitals (including 12,824 private hospitals) across the country. During the year 2022-23, about 56 per cent of the total admissions (by amount) have been authorised in private hospitals while 44 per cent of the admissions have been authorised in public hospitals.

The AB PM-JAY beneficiaries can avail of treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialties. The top tertiary care specialties under which treatments have been availed by beneficiaries to date are medical oncology (cancer treatment), emergency care, orthopaedic and urology (kidney-related ailments).

Further, under the scheme, a conscious effort has been made to ensure gender equity in access to quality healthcare. As a result of the conducive policies, about 49 per cent of Ayushman Card recipients are women and over 48 per cent of total authorised hospital admissions under the AB PM-JAY scheme have been availed by women. Also, over 141 medical procedures under PM-JAY are exclusively earmarked for women.