PM interacts with 250 students from J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with a group of 250 students from Jammu and Kashmir as a part of ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme.

According to official sources, these students having a very humble background were from almost all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under this programme, they are touring the country and till now they have visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi, sources added.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda flagged off a group of 250 children from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir escorted by 10 coordinators and caretakers to Jaipur and New Delhi for a 12-day exposure visit under ‘Watan Ko Jano’ Youth Exchange Programme of the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.

The visit is aimed at exposing the youth to the cultural and social diversity of the country.

On December 11, the Supreme Court upheld the Union Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state can’t be subject to a legal challenge.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict.