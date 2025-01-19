PM inquires about Maha Kumbh Mela fire; situation under control, no casualties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inquire about the massive fire that broke out at a camp during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, officials said.

The fire has since been brought under control, and the situation is now normal. No casualties have been reported, an official confirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally visited the site of the fire and assessed the situation. He interacted with officials and firefighting teams present at the scene.

The fire, which occurred at a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, was reportedly caused by a cylinder blast, according to police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhanu Bhaskar stated that upon receiving information about the incident, fire tenders, fire administration officials, police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were promptly dispatched to the scene.

“We received information at 4:08 PM that a fire had broken out due to a cylinder blast in Sector 19. Acting swiftly, fire tenders, the fire administration team, police, and the SDRF arrived at the location and evacuated the area,” ADGP Bhaskar told a news agency.

“The fire was brought under control by 4:30 PM. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is now under control,” he added.