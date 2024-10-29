PM inaugurates three medical colleges in MP, transfers Rs 1,624 crore to 81 lakh farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three new government medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhanteras, and the 9th Ayurveda Day on Tuesday.

The PM also transferred a sum of Rs 1,624 crore into the accounts of 81 lakh farmers in MP during the programme and handed appointment letters to 512 newly appointed Ayurveda Medical Officers at the event.

He also inaugurated a new administrative building at AIIMS Bhopal. The six-storey building has been named ‘Kautilya Bhavan’.

Addressing the function in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the state is progressing rapidly in the field of health and medical education. He said that the state government aims to set up a medical college in each of MP’s 55 districts in the future. Dr Yadav also announced that the government would fill around 25,000 posts in the health sector to further improve medical services.

The CM also said that the state government would establish medical parks spread over about 200-250 acres in different areas of MP to promote medical tourism.

According to officials, the National Medical Council (NMC) has approved 100 seats each for the medical colleges in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni.

During the event, farmers in the state were also provided with the second instalment of the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana for 2024-25.

The CM dedicated and laid the foundation stones for nursing colleges in Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ratlam, and Khandwa along with various other development works.