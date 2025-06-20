PM holds road show in Bhubaneswar

Thousands of BJP workers, supporters and general people lined up on both sides of the streets in Bhubaneswar on Friday afternoon to cheer Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here to take part in the week-long observance of the first anniversary of the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in the state.

Modi, who was earlier accorded a rousing welcome, is scheduled to launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including over Rs 2,750 railway projects. Later he will address a public meeting at Janata Maidan in the city.

There was a huge turnout when the prime minister’s cavalcade rolled on streets from the airport to Janata Maidan in Odisha’s capital city as enthusiasts braving steady drizzle in some parts jostled for space to have a look at the PM.

Waving tri-colour, people showered flower petals at Modi cavalcade with the PM spotted visibly thrilled seeing the huge congregation at the road show.