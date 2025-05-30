PM hits out at Oppn Cong, RJD in Bihar

Sounding poll bugle in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday attacked the Congress and RJD, saying those who cheated Bihar the most, during whose rule the deprived sections suffered the most, today the same people are telling lies about social justice to gain power.

Addressing a rally at Karakat in Bihar, “The condition of railways in Bihar is also changing rapidly. These development works could have been done earlier as well. But those who were responsible for modernising railways in Bihar looted the lands of the poor. These were their methods of social change: looting the poor and taking advantage of their helplessness. It is necessary for the people of Bihar to remain cautious of the lies and deceit of Jungle Raj in the future as well.”

Advertisement

He said that when the Jungle Raj government was dismissed under Nitish Kumar’s leadership here, Bihar also started moving ahead on the path of progress.

Advertisement

”Broken highways, bad railways, limited flight connectivity, that era has now become history… A web of four-lane highways is being constructed in Bihar. Bridges are being constructed on all major rivers,” he stated.

Lauding Operation Sindoor, he said India’s fight against terrorism has neither paused nor stopped. ”If terrorism rises again, India will pull those responsible out and crush them. Our fight is against every enemy of the country, whether he is across the border or inside the country.”

Prime Minister Modi said, “The people of Sasaram know the customs of Lord Ram. ‘Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye’. After the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I had promised the country on the land of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be razed to the ground, that they would get a punishment bigger than they could ever imagine. Today, when I have come to Bihar, I have come here after fulfilling my promise.”

Two days after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in Bihar’s Madhubani, Prime Minister Modi said on April 24 that he wants the world to know that India will identify and punish every terrorist. Modi, in a rare English-speaking gesture, said those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The Pakistani army, under whose protection terrorists used to feel safe in their bunkers, our forces brought them to their knees in a single strike. Pakistan’s air bases and their terror launchpads were destroyed within minutes. This is New India. This is the power of New India.”

He said the world has seen the unprecedented valour and courage of the BSF during Operation Sindoor. He paid his tributes to BSF Sub Inspector Imtiaz laid down his life at the border on 10 May while performing the sacred duty of serving the motherland.

”I pay my respectful tribute to this son of Bihar. The enemy has seen the power of Operation Sindoor. They should understand that this is just one arrow in our quiver. India’s fight against terrorism has neither stopped nor halted. If the hood of terror rises again, India will crush it by pulling it out of its hole,” he promised.

He hailed the fight of the state government against Naxalism.

”The people of Bihar are witnesses to how we have eliminated those who spread violence and unrest in the past years. How Naxalism was dominant in the Sasaram and nearby districts a few years ago. These people had no faith in Babasaheb Ambedkar. Even in those circumstances, Nitish Kumar tried his best for development here. Before 2014, more than 75 districts were Naxal-affected. Now, only 18 districts are left Naxal-affected. The day is not far when Maoist violence will be completely eradicated.”

He said the double-engine government is constantly striving for the all-around development of Bihar. In this sequence, today, he was inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees from Karakat.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, I have had the privilege of coming to this sacred land to give new momentum to Bihar’s development. Projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid here. You all have come in large numbers to bless me. I will always hold your affection and Bihar’s love close to my heart”.

He launched and foundation laying of key infrastructure and welfare initiatives aimed at accelerating Bihar’s growth across sectors like transportation, energy, and connectivity.

PM’s visit is seen as a key moment for strengthening the BJP’s organisational base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections expected to be held in October-November this year.

The main battle is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. However, a pre-poll opinion survey suggests that Prashant Kishor may gain some popularity.