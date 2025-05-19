PM hails GeM for empowering marginalised, boosting transparent governance

Expressing satisfaction with the overall progress of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the digital public procurement platform of the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that besides promoting transparent governance, it will also benefit the marginalised sections of the country in several ways.

“The government’s push for transparent governance gets a digital boost. GeM India is opening doors for the marginalised, cutting red tape and ensuring massive savings,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Advertisement

In August last year, when GeM marked its 8th anniversary, PM Modi commended the platform for its remarkable achievements.

Advertisement

“Compliments to all stakeholders of @GeM_India on the platform completing 8 years. This platform has achieved an impressive cumulative sale of nearly ₹10 lakh crore. But, most importantly, it has provided opportunities to entrepreneurs—particularly those associated with MSMEs, startups, and individuals from SC, ST, and OBC communities. GeM has also contributed significantly to women empowerment,” Modi posted on X, highlighting the platform’s role in promoting inclusive economic growth.

According to official data, procurement of services through the GeM portal witnessed a staggering 205 per cent growth in the financial year 2023–24. GeM closed the fiscal year on a high note, crossing the milestone of ₹4 lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

Meanwhile, sharing an article on the subject authored by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, PM Modi urged citizens to read it, calling it “a detailed take on the GeM platform by Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal—an insightful read!”

“In the nine years since PM Modi launched this transformative digital initiative, GeM has revolutionised the way the government procures goods and services—by eliminating corruption and creating business opportunities for startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and businesses in smaller towns,” the minister wrote in the article published in an English daily.

Describing the platform as a “true gem,” the article noted that GeM has replaced the erstwhile Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals, which had opaque and uncompetitive systems that favoured a privileged few.