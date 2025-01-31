PM hails Budget session as first since 2014 to be devoid of foreign interference

In a veiled attack on the Opposition and forces outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said this is perhaps the first Parliament session since 2014 when he assumed office that there has been no attempt to create disturbances by foreign sources just before the session.

”This is the first session in the last decade when there has been no ‘videshi chingari’ (spark from abroad) in our affairs. Otherwise during the last 10 years, there have always been attempts to create trouble before each session, with no shortage of people willing to fan the flames,” he told reporters ahead of the opening of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Advertisement

The prime minister said the country is advancing in “mission mode”.

Advertisement

“We are advancing in mission mode… Innovation, inclusion and investment – this has consistently been the basis of our economic activity roadmap,” he said.

He expressed confidence that this Budget session will “infuse new energy in attaining the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence”.

During his address, Modi also expressed his hope and prayers for the continued blessings of Maa Lakshmi on the poor and middle class of India.

He said important decisions will be taken during the session to empower women to ensure they get equal rights and any sectarian or faith-based discrimination is removed. He expressed confidence that every Member of Parliament (MP), especially the young ones, will contribute to the agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat’ during the session.

Emphasizing that India is a young nation with immense youth power, the prime minister said that the youth aged 20-25 today will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India when they reach the age of 45-50.

“…they will be in key positions in policy-making and will proudly lead a developed India into the next century. Efforts to fulfil the resolution of a developed India will be a significant gift for the current teenage and young generation,” he said.

Similarly, the next 25 years will be dedicated to achieving a prosperous and developed India, he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, making her the only finance minister to present the budget for eight consecutive times.

However, the record for the most budget presentations is with former prime minister Morarji Desai. Desai has presented 10 budgets over different time periods — six budgets during his tenure as the finance minister in 1959-1964, and four budgets between 1967-1969.

The Budget Session, which starts on January 31, will be in two phases and will conclude on April 4. The first part of the session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.