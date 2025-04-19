HM Amit Shah, LG Saxena attend World Liver Day event at ILBS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday attended an ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) event in Delhi on the occasion of World Liver Day.

Speaking at the event, the Union Home Minister said, “I made a drastic change in my lifestyle from May 2020 till date. The requisite amount of sleep, water, diet, and daily exercise has transformed my life, and today, I stand before you free from any kind of allopathic medicine and insulin.”

Advertisement

“The youth of the nation have to live another 40-50 years and contribute to the country’s progress. I request them to dedicate two hours of exercise for their body and six hours of sleep for their brain. This would be extremely beneficial, as it is my own experience, which I am here today to share,” the HM added.

Advertisement

Sharing his personal experience of adopting a healthier lifestyle, Amit Shah credited exercise, proper sleep, and diet for his improved health, and urged the youth to prioritise physical activity and rest for a better future.

In his address, LG Saxena highlighted the commitment of the newly formed Delhi government in the healthcare sector.

“The new government in Delhi has prioritised healthcare in its policies and agenda under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The CM emphasises strengthening our trust in healthcare institutions. Being the capital of our country, Delhi should have been number one in healthcare delivery and innovation. But due to the policies of the previous government, the city lagged behind,” Saxena added.

Speaking about ILBS, the LG said, “It is the only institute that has made its mark across the country and abroad. ILBS has been recognised as a World Health Organisation Collaborative Centre for Liver Diseases for more than a decade.”

“Our city, like other metros, is facing the challenges of changing lifestyles and often wrong food habits adopted by people, which lead to a surge in liver diseases among people due to excessive consumption of processed foods and high sugar beverages,” he said.

“Fatty liver diseases are now growing as a silent epidemic, not only in a metropolis like Delhi but also in other cities across India,” Saxena added.