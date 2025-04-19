Tragedy strikes as multi-storey building collapses in Mustafabad; 4 dead

A tragic incident unfolded in the wee hours of Saturday, leaving four dead and 11 injured as a multi-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they were alerted about the incident at 02:50 AM following which 9 fire tenders were rushed to the reported location of Shakti Vihar, Dayalpur.

Upon reaching the spot, the firefighters found that four individuals were buried under the debris and several others were trapped. Immediately, the rescue operation was commenced by the team to extricate the victim.

The Delhi Police on this incident said, “We were informed regarding the collapse of the building, which was owned by Tehsin, around 03:02 AM at the Dayalpur police station, a team was dispatched soon after receiving the information.”

So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, out of which four were declared brought dead by the attending team of doctors, the officer said.

The deceased, identified as Chandi (23F), Danish (23M), Naved (17M), and Reshma (38F), were residents, while Shahid (45M), Rehana (38F), Ahmed (45M), Tanu (15F), and Zeenat (58F) are undergoing medical treatment; the others are injured.

As per the police officers, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and ambulance were immediately called to initiate a rescue operation to locate and evacuate those who were missing.

Furthermore, senior officers were present at the site, while authorities have cordoned off the area and are investigating if any structural violations or negligence were involved. However, further details are awaited, the officer stated.