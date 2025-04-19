PM to address civil servants on Monday

On the occasion of the 17th Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan here.

He will also confer the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

The PM has always encouraged civil servants across India to dedicate themselves to the cause of citizens, be committed to public service and strive towards excellence in their work.

This year, 16 awards will be given by the PM in the categories of Holistic Development of Districts, Aspirational Blocks Programme and Innovation to civil servants. They will be recognised for the work done for the welfare of common citizens through this.

