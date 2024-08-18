PM greets newly-elected prime minister of Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra on being elected Prime Minister of Thailand.

Mr Modi expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and Thailand, which are based on strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people-to-people connect.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote:

“Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure. Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, that are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect.”