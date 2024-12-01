PM gives police tips to deal with digital frauds

Expressing concern over the potential threats generated on account of digital frauds, cyber-crimes and AI technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the police personnel to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India’s double AI power of Artificial Intelligence and ‘Aspirational India.’

Addressing the valedictory session of the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar, he expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called upon the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent.

Appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, the Prime Minister suggested that each of the initiatives be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country.

Advertisement

He called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary and suggested that the Police Station be made the focal point for resource allocation.

Dwelling on the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, PM Modi suggested deliberating on holding a National Police Hackathon as well. He also highlighted the need for expanding the focus on port security and preparing a future plan of action for it.

Recalling the unparalleled contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prime Minister exhorted the entire security establishment from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Police Station level, to pay homage on his 150th birth anniversary next year, by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect which would improve police image, professionalism and capabilities.

He urged the police to modernise and realign itself with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Prime Minister also noted that wide ranging discussions had been held during the conference, on national and international dimensions of security challenges, and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies which had emerged from the discussions.

He also distributed President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau.

During the two-day conference, in depth discussions were held on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter terrorism, left wing extremism, cyber-crime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and narco-trafficking.

Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives.

A review was undertaken of implementation of newly enacted major criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing as also the security situation in the neighborhood. The PM offered valuable insights during the proceedings and laid a roadmap for the future.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

The conference, which was held in a hybrid format, was also attended by DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and heads of the CAPF/CPOs physically and by over 750 officers of various ranks virtually from all States/UTs.