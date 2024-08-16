Logo

Logo

# India

PM gets call from Netanyahu, wishes early peace in West Asia

PM Modi emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation as the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 16, 2024 7:23 pm

PM gets call from Netanyahu, wishes early peace in West Asia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, conveying his warm wishes on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day.

The prime minister emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation as the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Mr Modi reiterated India’s call for immediate release of all hostages and the need for continued humanitarian assistance for the affected. He called for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Advertisement

The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. The leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Cabinet approves airport, Metro projects worth Rs 34,000 crore

Briefing newspersons on the five projects, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said two defence airports in Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta near Patna in Bihar will be developed for greater civil aviation use. The Metro projects will be in Thane, Pune and Bengaluru.