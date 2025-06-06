PM exudes confidence in India’s youth to drive Viksit Bharat initiative forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday exuded confidence that the country’s youth “will keep strengthening the efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.”

Taking the platform X, the Prime Minister assured: “We will always give our Yuva Shakti all possible opportunities to shine! They are key builders of a Viksit Bharat…… I’m confident that our youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.”

Asserting that India’s youth have made a mark globally, the Prime Minister said: “Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation, and determination. Our youth have driven India’s growth with unmatched energy and conviction.”

In an obvious reference to his government’s completion of almost 11 years in office, the Prime Minister recalled: “In the last 11 years, we have witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the unthinkable across various sectors including StartUps, science, sports, community service, culture and more.”

“The last 11 years have also seen a decisive shift in policy and programmes aimed at youth empowerment. Government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India, and the National Education Policy 2020 are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do,” he said.