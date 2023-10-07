PM expresses shock over terror attacks in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep shock over terrorist attacks in Israel even as India issued an advisory, asking its nationals in the Jewish nation to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

”Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” the PM wrote on X.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. Advertisement — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023



The Indian Embassy in Israel said: ”In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”

Meanwhile, Mr Naor Gilon, Israel’s Ambassador to India appreciated the support of the people of India for his country as it stood in the face of terrorism.

He said that Israel was currently fighting to repel coordinated, large and multi pronged palestinian terror attacks. These attacks which were launched early this morning by Hamas on Israeli civilians, sleeping peacefully in their beds, in cities and villages of the south and central Israel were war crimes.

”The cowardly actions of Hamas, targeting and killing women, children and elderly, injuring hundreds of civilians and firing indiscriminately over 2000 missiles and rockets at our cities, came during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Israel will repel this combined assault of rocket fire and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists and will take any and all actions to protect our citizens,” Mr Gilon added.