PM expresses concern over Myanmar, Thailand quakes, offers all possible assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar and Thailand earlier today and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the governments of the two Southeast Asian nations during this difficult time.

He extended his heartfelt prayers for the safety and well-being of those impacted by the calamity.

In a post on X, Mr Modi wrote, “Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand.”

