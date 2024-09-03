PM embarks on 3-day visit to Brunei and Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Brunei and Singapore on Tuesday morning, expressing confidence that his visits would further strengthen India’s partnership with the two countries and the larger ASEAN region.

Mr Modi will be in Brunei Darussalam during 3-4 September. This will be the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.

In a departure statement before leaving for Brunei, he said “As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.”

Mr Modi said “From Brunei, I will travel to Singapore on 4 September. I look forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. I will also meet with leaders of Singapore’s vibrant business community.”

The Prime Minister said “I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development.”

“Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi is visiting Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The visit will further strengthen cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors including defence cooperation, trade & investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

In Singapore, the leaders will review the progress of India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.