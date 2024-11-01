PM-EAC Chairman Dr Bibek Debroy passes away

Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and a renowned economist, passed away on Friday. He was 69.

Apart from being a learned scholar and author, Dr Debroy was known for translating the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, Ramayana and Puranas into English.

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Dr Debroy’s demise.

The President said in Dr Debroy’s demise, the country has lost an eminent public intellectual who enriched diverse fields, from policy making to translating India’s great scriptures.

”His understanding of India’s social, cultural and economic landscape was exceptional. For his extraordinary contributions, he was honoured with Padma Shri. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” she said in her post on X.

PM Modi said Dr Bibek Debroy was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more.

”Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” he said in his post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled in his post saying ”Deeply grieved at the passing away of Dr Bibek Debroy.

”His contributions to governance and policy making were enormous. Equally, his exceptional talents were harnessed to make our culture, history and traditions accessible to many generations.

”Remembering a dedicated reformer, great nationalist, an erudite scholar and a wonderful friend. Om Shanti.”

Dr Debroy has played a crucial role in shaping India’s economic policies. With expertise in diverse fields, including macroeconomics, public finance, and infrastructure, Debroy has published extensively on topics such as economic reforms, governance, and the Indian railways.