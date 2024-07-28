PM discusses with BJP CMs, deputy CMs steps to increase outreach of Central schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that if the Central and state governments make a coordinated and consolidated effort to ensure public welfare, “we will definitely be able to achieve the goal of a developed India”.

The prime minister was speaking at the concluding session of the two-day meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in the national capital.

“Development of heritage and creation of development heritage, both of them have special importance in our concept of a developed India. We all should keep this in mind constantly,” he said.

Giving details about the key meeting, senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “In this meeting, the prime minister highlighted the need for other efforts to take the country’s economy to 5-trillion dollar mark and to lay more emphasis on public participation in development programmes and also discussed in detail the measures to increase the reach of the government schemes to the people by using various platforms of social media.

“Under the good governance agenda of the BJP, such a chief ministers’ council has been organised from time to time. This was the second such event of the current year 2024,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

All 13 chief ministers and all 15 deputy chief ministers of the BJP participated in this ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ held in the presence of national leaders like party’s National President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, etc.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, among others, were present at the meeting.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Nagaland Dy CM Y Patton, Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari also attended the meeting.

This was the biggest meeting of the key functionaries called by the BJP after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, discussions on schemes run by state governments were held during the meeting. Schemes like ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ figured prominently in the discussion.

The states gave presentations on the schemes and plans to implement and review, which were also discussed. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave his presentation on a special recruitment campaign for jobs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his presentation on two schemes and goals of his government — digitization of gram sachivalaya and making UP a ‘one trillion dollar economy’.

The sources said that PM Modi gave valuable guidance for the service to the people and how to lead the states to all-round development during the meeting.

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were also discussed at the meeting.

On the first day of the meeting on Saturday, the Prime Minister gave a brief speech. Later, he posted on X, “Met @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfill the aspirations of the people.”

Saturday’s meeting lasted for more than three and a half hours.