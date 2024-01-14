PM conveys Uttarayan greetings

PM gives Chadar for Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif
Modi presented a sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
The Prime Minister posted on X: “Greetings on Uttarayan!
‘’I pray that this auspicious occasion opens new opportunities and possibilities. May all your aspirations be fulfilled.’’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes on the occasion of Uttarayan and wished that it opens new opportunities and possibilities for the people of the country.
Greetings on Uttarayan! pic.twitter.com/LjPDA6C00P
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2024
Uttarayan is observed one day after Lohri celebrations and on the same day as Makar Sankrant.
