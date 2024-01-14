Logo

PM conveys Uttarayan greetings

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 14, 2024 6:02 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes on the occasion of Uttarayan and wished that it opens new opportunities and possibilities for the people of the country.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Greetings on Uttarayan!

‘’I pray that this auspicious occasion opens new opportunities and possibilities. May all your aspirations be fulfilled.’’

Uttarayan is observed one day after Lohri celebrations and on the same day as Makar Sankrant.

