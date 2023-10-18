PM condemns Gaza hospital blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the loss of lives in the blast at a hospital in Gaza and said that those involved in the incident should be held responsible.

“Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote on X.

Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Advertisement Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023

The PM added: “Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible.”

Over 500 people were reportedly killed in the massive blast at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

While Hamas claimed that the blast was a result of an air strike by the Israeli Army, the Israel Defence Force stated that it has no connection with the incident. It claimed that the blast took place due to a missile misfire by a Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad.

India has been trying to do a balancing act ever since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October. PM Modi was among the top world leaders who expressed solidarity with Israel in the wake of the attack. He repeated the sentiments when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him last week, condemning terrorism in all its forms.

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine.

”Our policy has been long-standing and consistent. India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel. I think that position remains the same,” he said.