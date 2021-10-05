PM compliments ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered compliments on ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, following their brief meeting in New Delhi on October 5.

Modi said he was delighted to meet “the one and only” Jhunjhunwala, calling him “lively and insightful”.

Modi, in his tweet, noted that Jhunjhunwala is “very bullish on India”. The prime minister’s remark comes weeks after the Big Bull – as Jhunjhunwala is prominently referred to – said retail investors should invest at home and not in the US for better returns.

“Please don’t invest in the US. When the food at home is good, why eat outside. Believe in India. Invest my fellow Indians and prosper,” Jhunjhunwala said in an interview with a television channel.