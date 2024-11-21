PM calls for reforms in global institutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for reforms in global institutions, saying they must reflect the present day world order.

Addressing the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana, he called upon the global community to give priority to the countries of the Global South.

”I am pleased that India and all our CARICOM friends agree that reforms are necessary in global institutions. They need to mould themselves to today’s world and to today’s society. This is the need of the hour. In order to make this a reality, close cooperation with CARICOM and CARICOM’s support are very important,” the Indian leader said.

Advertisement

Noting that relations between India and CARICOM countries are based on their shared past experiences, present day needs and aspirations for the future, he said India is totally committed to taking these ties to new heights. ”In all our efforts, we have focused on the concerns of the Global south, and its priorities,” he added.

He pointed out that under India’s presidency, last year, the G20 emerged as the voice of the Global South.

Mr Modi said the decisions taken by India and CARICOM countries at the summit will add new dimensions to their cooperation in every sector. The India-CARICOM Joint Commission and Joint Working Groups will have an important role to play in implementing them, he added.

The PM said the ”Seven Key Pillars” packed into the CARICOM’s name could transfer resources and expertise from India to the Caribbean.

“C”, he said, is for Capacity Building. He promised 1,000 information technology scholarships and proposed expanding the technology centre that India is setting up in Belize to accommodate all CARICOM members.

“A” is for Agriculture and Food Security. India has benefited from developing technology for agriculture and can help in this area, like deploying drones.

Stating that “R” is for Renewable Energy and Climate Change, he invited the CARICOM countries to join initiatives India has promoted, the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission Life for Sustainable Lifestyles, and the Global Biofuel Alliance.

“I” is for Innovation and Technology. India has revolutionised the way technology is used to serve the people and the economy through “Stack” which has created the needed infrastructure.

He said the second “C” is for Cricket and Culture. PM Modi said cricket can be a vehicle for women’s empowerment and India would give 11 scholarships to each of the CARICOM nations to coach women in cricket. He also proposed cultural exchanges and Festivals of India in the group’s countries.

“O” is for Ocean Economy and Maritime Security. India did not consider Caribbean countries as small island countries but as large ocean countries. This gives them great potential resources that India can help them develop. India can also help build connectivity for the region through cargo ships and ferries. Another area of cooperation is security where CARICOM nations have a blueprint for fighting piracy, drug trafficking and human smuggling.

“M” is for Medicines and Healthcare. India places a high priority on health in the CARICOM countries. India has developed affordable medicines and healthcare through its Janaushadi scheme. India can help develop similar centres in the CARICOM.