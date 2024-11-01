PM attacks Cong for making “fake” promises and realizing later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress Party for making “fake” promises which it was not able to deliver and was badly exposed in front of the people.

In a series of posts on X, he said: “The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible.”

Mr Modi wrote: “Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people! #FakePromisesOfCongress.”

In another post, the Prime Minister said: “Check any state where the Congress has Governments today — Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana — the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse.”

“Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted,” the post said.

In Karnataka, the Prime Minister said in another post, that “the Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to rollback existing schemes.”

“In Himachal Pradesh, salaries of Government workers are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised. Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan they promised certain allowances which were never implanted for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress works,” he said.

Finally, in a warning to people, he wrote: “The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven.”

“There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot,” he posted.

The Prime Minister said “The people of India want development and progress, not the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress!”

The Prime Minister’s posts came in reply to the BJP’s official comment on the Congress Party that its party president had finally advised the party to make only such promises which it can deliver.