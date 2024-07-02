PM asks NDA MPs to follow Parliament norms, serve nation

In an indirect reference to some remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha yesterday which were strongly objected to by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked NDA MPs to adhere to Parliamentary norms and voice their issues effectively.

Addressing a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party this morning, he said every MP coming to Parliament should prioritise “service to the country” and develop expertise on issues of their interest.

The NDA MPs felicitated the PM on winning a historic third term. The meeting marked PM Modi’s first address to the MPs of the ruling coalition.

Mr Modi, referring to the Opposition, also said some people have become restless as no PM, after Jawaharlal Nehru, has been able to win three consecutive terms, a milestone achieved by a ‘tea-seller’.

“Today, the PM gave us a very important mantra. He said every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged. Secondly, the PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs,” Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju told the media after the meeting.

Asked if the PM alluded to Mr Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Mr Rijiju said no specific mention was made. However, he added that when the PM speaks, the message is intended for everyone.

Mr Rijiju said the PM asked the MPs to develop expertise in some of the major issues of interest and represent them in the House.

“He (the PM) said that every MP should present the matters of his/her constituency in the House very well as per the rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest – be it water, environment, or social area. So, the PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. The PM urged NDA MPs to follow the rules of Parliament, the Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP,” Mr Rijiju said.

“I think this guidance by the PM is a good mantra for all MPs, especially the first-time MPs…We have decided to follow this mantra,” the minister said.

He said that PM Modi also requested all the MPs to visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Minister’s Museum) in the national capital with their family members.

“The PM has also made one request. Every MP, along with their family, should visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. At Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the journey from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Narendra Modi has been displayed beautifully. There is no political agenda…This is the first such effort that the entire country should get to know of the contribution of each PM, appreciate it, learn from it and pay tribute to them,” he said.