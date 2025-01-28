PM appeals to nation to combat obesity, highlights sports budget growth at National Games launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India to tackle obesity during the inauguration of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on Tuesday. He noted that the sports budget in India has increased more than threefold over the past decade.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister said, “Data shows that our country is witnessing a steep rise in obesity. Every age group, especially the youth, is being severely affected by this issue. Obesity also increases the risk of diabetes and heart diseases, which is a significant concern.”

Modi appealed to the nation to adopt daily exercise and consume a nutritious diet. “Countrymen must focus on two things: regular exercise and a balanced diet. Our food must be nutritious, with reduced unhealthy fats and oils. I urge everyone to decrease their daily oil consumption by 10 per cent. These small steps can lead to significant improvements in health. Only a healthy body can create a healthy mind and, in turn, a healthy nation,” he emphasized.

The Prime Minister called on players from across the country, as well as their respective state governments, to raise awareness about physical fitness to combat obesity.

He also highlighted the role of sports in boosting India’s economy. “Sports are being integrated with India’s development journey. As India moves toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy, our aim is to make sports a key component of this growth. It’s not just about athletes participating in games; the entire sports ecosystem plays a vital role,” he said.

“There is tremendous potential for both services and manufacturing within the sports sector. India is emerging as a quality manufacturer of sports equipment used globally. For example, over 35,000 small and large factories in Meerut manufacture sports goods, employing more than three lakh people. We aim to replicate this ecosystem across the country,” Modi stated.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Modi said, “Recently, during a meeting with the National Olympic team, one of the players gave a new meaning to the abbreviation ‘PM.’ He said the players see me not as the Prime Minister but as their ‘Param Mitra’ (close friend). This faith empowers me.”

The Prime Minister also stressed his government’s commitment to nurturing sports and athletes in India. “Over the past decade, the sports budget has more than tripled. The government is investing hundreds of crores in supporting athletes. India’s first sports university is being established in Manipur,” he added.

Modi credited these efforts for India’s improved performance in international sports. “We are seeing the results of these investments in our medal tallies. Indian athletes are excelling in the Olympics and other international events. We are making every effort to host the Olympics in 2036. Hosting the Olympics will elevate Indian sports to new heights,” he remarked.

Additionally, the Prime Minister applauded Uttarakhand for becoming the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “UCC is a step toward ensuring a life of dignity for our daughters, mothers, and sisters. I sometimes refer to it as the ‘Secular Civil Code.’ It embodies the principles of equality and non-discrimination, strengthening our democracy and Constitution. Just as sports instill the values of teamwork and fairness, UCC ensures equal treatment for all,” PM Modi concluded.