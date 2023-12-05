PM announces $250 LoC for Kenya to modernise its agricultural sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced India’s decision to extend a Line of Credit of $250 million to modernise Kenya’s agricultural sector and also increase cooperation with the African nation in technology and innovation.

He also stated that the growing cooperation between India and Kenya in the field of defence is a symbol of deep mutual trust and common interests of the two countries.

”In today’s discussion, we emphasised on military exercises, capacity building as well as linking the defense industries of both the countries,” the PM said after wide-ranging talks with visiting Kenya President William Ruto. Five Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged between the two countries following the discussions in areas like sports, Information Technology and education.

Advertisement

Mr Modi said India and Kenya would continue to explore new opportunities to realise the full potential of economic cooperation between two nations. He stressed that India has remained a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya.

“We also note that mutual trade and investment between India and Kenya is making steady progress and we will continue to explore new opportunities to realize the full potential of our economic cooperation. India has been a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya. Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, India has made a significant contribution in the skill development and capacity building of the people of Kenya,” the PM said.

He expressed happiness over the Kenyan President’s visit to India after the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. He said that President Ruto’s visit will give a new boost to India’s relations with Kenya and the African Union.

Highlighting ties between India and Kenya, he said the two nations are celebrating 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. He stressed that India and Kenya have a common past and common future.

PM Modi said, “This year, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Kenya. But, our relations have a history dating back thousands of years. The vast Indian Ocean, connecting Mumbai and Mombasa, has been a witness to our ancient relations. On this strong foundation, we have been moving forward together for centuries. In the last century, we together opposed colonialism. India and Kenya are countries that have a common past as well as a common future.”

The PM said India and Kenya are unanimous that terrorism is the most serious challenge to humanity. Both nations have decided to increase mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.