PM, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold talks, five pacts signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held discussions on the entire spectrum of India-UAE bilateral relations and avenues to broaden the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mr Modi received the Crown Prince at Hyderabad House where the two leaders discussed the future areas of cooperation that lie ahead. The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

During the discussions, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the substantial progress achieved in recent years in the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They discussed opportunities to further widen and deepen the partnership in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders acknowledged that the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the recent entry into force of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) will provide further impetus to the strong economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.

They underscored the need to explore new areas of untapped potential, particularly in nuclear energy, critical minerals, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him and expressed deep appreciation for the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries, underpinned by strong people to people ties.

After the delegation-level talks, the two countries signed five MoUs and agreements. These included an MoU between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and the Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL) on operations and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

An Agreement was signed for long-term LNG supply between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Another MoU was signed between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL).

A Production Concession Agreement was signed for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC and an MoU was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India.

The MoU on Nuclear Cooperation is expected to enhance cooperation in the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants, sourcing of nuclear goods and services from India, exploring mutual investment opportunities and capacity building.

The Agreement for long-term supply of LNG is for one million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) and is the third such contract signed in just over a year. Both IOCL and GAIL had previously signed long-term Agreements for 1.2 MMTPA and 0.5 MMTPA, respectively, with ADNOC. These contracts have strengthened energy security in India by diversifying LNG sources.

The MoU between ADNOC and ISPRL provides for exploring ADNOC’s participation in additional opportunities for crude storage in India and the renewal of their storage and management agreement on mutually acceptable terms and conditions. This MoU builds on ADNOC’s existing involvement in crude storage at the Mangalore Cavern of ISPRL since 2018.

The Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat (a JV of IOCL and Bharat Petro resources Ltd) and ADNOC is the first one for any Indian company operating in the UAE. The concession entitles Urja Bharat to bring crude oil to India, thus contributing towards the country’s energy security.

The MoU on Food Parks conveys ADQ’s expression of interest in developing Gundanpara, Bavla, Ahmedabad as a highly promising site for this ambitious project, with a view to commencing the Food Park project in Q2 2025. Government of Gujarat shall facilitate ADQ and AD Ports, to obtain detailed information regarding the site and assist in obtain necessary permissions.

The Crown Prince’s discussions with the President covered the comprehensive ties between the two countries and the initiatives taken in recent years. President Murmu expressed her gratitude to the leadership of the UAE for hosting more than 3.5 million Indians.

Both leaders agreed that India and UAE have societies with a syncretic and multicultural heritage, and that “the path of peace, tolerance, and harmony shown by Mahatma Gandhi and H. H. Sheikh Zayed, are deeply imbibed in our national character.”

The President was happy to note the high rate of participation and contribution of women in all aspects of Emirati society. She said that “both our countries have demonstrated that “women-led development” can deliver more effective results for overall socio-economic development.”

Remembering Bapu’s legacy, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Monday morning. Continuing a historic tradition Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan planted a sapling at Rajghat, highlighting the India-UAE sustainability connect and Mahatma’s universal teachings.

The Crown Prince is the third generation leader from UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat. Earlier former Prez Sheikh Zayed and Prez @mohamedbinzayed had planted saplings at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by a business delegation and will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum on Tuesday.