Piyush Goyal reviews preparedness to deal with Cyclone Jawad

Minister for Commerce and Industry and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the arrangements and preparations made by the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to deal with Cyclone Jawad.

National level industry associations like CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chambers were also represented at the conference held via video conferencing.

The Minister took stock of the preparations being made by the respective state governments. He also reviewed the suggestions for successful mitigation made by ministries, state governments, industry bodies and other organizations and appreciated the concerted efforts being made to mitigate the cyclone.

He said that this collaboration was a worthy example of cooperative federalism at its best. He also underscored the need for the drawing of a comprehensive action plan towards managing this natural disaster in a most effective way by incorporating the inputs and suggestions given by all stakeholders.

Goyal said that public private partnership was necessary for disaster management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected. Observing that the cyclone seemed to be a milder one, he said, ”We must constantly upgrade our learnings and keep upgrading our capabilities.” He also called for preparedness in the banking and insurance sectors to tackle the effects of the cyclone.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh – Odisha around the afternoon today, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proactive disaster preparation and management are being institutionalised. The PM has personally reviewed the preparation for disaster management and also given instructions to various ministries to work with state governments, industry and all other stake-holders to ensure minimal damage to life and property.