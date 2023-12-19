Piyush Goyal releases second volume of PM GatiShakti Compendium

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal released the Volume II of Compendium of PM GatiShakti to showcase 11 successful use cases of adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan by various line Ministries and States and UTs across different sectors.

Compendium of PM GatiShakti: Volume II encompasses a wide array of projects, including the construction of a high-speed highway connecting Bareilly, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri; addressing urban congestion in Bengaluru; and tourism initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity and empower communities, according to a ministry statement today.

It underscores the benefits of adopting PM GatiShakti, inter alia including expeditious decision-making, integrated planning reducing time and cost overruns, and replacing manual planning processes with digital tools. The compendium aims to be a valuable resource, facilitating cross-learning among all stakeholders to enable Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living.

Advertisement

Goyal further congratulated everyone for the efforts that have propagated outcomes and significant achievements made under PM GatiShakti in the last two years. He highlighted the benefits of PM GatiShakti NMP in addressing significant problems through integrated data-driven mechanisms, ensuring cost effectiveness in project planning and implementation in time bound manner, and expeditious NOC approvals and land acquisitions.

The minister released two other documents namely “Compendium of Roles and Responsibilities on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan” and “Handbook for District Collectors: PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Area Development Approach”.

Compendium of Roles and Responsibilities on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan was meant for circulation for Ministries, States and UTs. It provides an overview of the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders including line Ministries, Departments, States,UTs, BISAG-N and Logistics Division.

The Handbook for District Collectors was released to facilitate the onboarding of district-level officers. It provides a detailed overview of the principles of Area Development Planning, and the critical role of District or Local level administration in achievement of the desired objectives.

Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Special Secretary (Logistics) DPIIT, Sumita Dawra, Director General, BISAG-N, TP Singh, members from Network Planning Group, and other senior officials were also present during the release.

In a separate development, the Office-cum-Training Centre of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for PM GatiShakti was also inaugurated.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone that will create new opportunities for regular and enhanced interaction of BISAG-N with line Ministries and State/UTs.

In its capacity as a technical partner to the Logistics Division for PM GatiShakti, BISAG-N has been engaged in the design, development, operationalization, maintenance, and upgradation of the GIS-based PM GatiShakti NMP platform.