Piyush Goyal launches sale of subsidised Chana Dal

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal today launched the sale of subsidised Chana Dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at the rate of Rs 60 per kg for one kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for 30 kg pack.

The retail outlets of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) in Delhi-NCR are selling the chana dal.

The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal’ is a major step taken by the Centre towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices by converting chana stock of the government into chana dal.

The milling and packaging of the Chana Dal is undertaken by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal. The chana dal, under this arrangement, is also made available to state governments for supplies under their welfare schemes, police, jails, and also for distribution through their Consumer Cooperative outlets.

Chana is the most abundantly produced pulse in India and consumed in several forms all over India.