Germany’s engineering coupled with India’s ability to create extraordinary: Goyal

Germany’s art of precision engineering coupled with India’s ability to scale up in the physical, digital or social infrastructure will help create something extraordinary for the world, said Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Inaugurating the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK) in New Delhi, the Minister spoke on the India-Germany collaboration. He said that from AI adoption to semiconductors, from fostering the nation’s vibrant startup ecosystem to collaborating on green technology, the synergies between India and Germany can drive unprecedented growth.

Noting that today’s India is built on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, he added that reform, resilience and readiness is available for the future for businesses across the world.

On combating climate change, Minister Goyal emphasised India’s commitment at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in 2015, and said that India collectively with the Global South got together with the developed countries to be a part of the solution.

He added that India, currently ranked 7th in Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), is on track to exceed the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and also the targets set before the world.

Extending gratitude to the Asia Pacific Committee of German Business and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce for organising the event, Goyal said that the Asia-Pacific region encompasses 60 per cent of world’s population and by 2030, two-thirds of the global middle class will reside in Asia.

“This demographic shift presents a fertile ground for businesses seeking to expand their reach and capitalise on emerging sectors,” he said.

Quoting German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s expression “Reading the Upanishads is comforting in my life…”, the Minister in the spirit of that ancient wisdom urged all the participants to embrace the richness of India’s culture and diversity especially during this festive season from Diwali until Christmas and New Year.

He stressed that the Conference will be key to identifying emerging trends and tackling global challenges.

“It facilitates the exchange of best practices, drives technological advancements and shapes policies for future industrial growth,” he said.

The Union Minister expressed hope that India and Germany can deepen strategic partnerships and translate this collaboration into real growth for the economies and the citizens of both the countries.