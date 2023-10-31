Pilot among 31 candidates file nominations in Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot among 31 candidates filed their nominations in the state assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 25.

Pilot reached his constituency, Tonk and offered prayers at Sri Manshapurn Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple before taking out a road show in an open jeep up to the Returning Office accompanied by thousands of his supporters and senior Congress leader Raghu Sharma.

Interacting with the media persons, Pilot said the elected MLAs and the Congress leadership would decide who will lead (as the CM if voted to power). “Our focus should be on winning the election, and that’s for sure the Congress would be repeated on December 3 when the election result would be announced,” he added.

On his drift with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he said, “I have been told by Khargeji and Rahulji to forgive everyone and move on, I am moving forward on this line. We have no differences of opinion, no differences, and no factions”.

Four other Congress candidates, including Pushpendra Bhardwaj from Sanganer (Jaipur), BJP’s Laxmi Kant from Sikar, CPI’s Bharatlal from Sawaimadhopur, and Bhartiya Tribal Party’s Ramchodlal from Chorasi, filed their papers at their respective Returning Offices. As of now, 44 contestants put in their papers to vie the election in two days.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on 200 seats on November 25. The last date of filing nomination papers is November 6, the scrutiny of papers on 7 November and withdrawal of papers by November 9. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.