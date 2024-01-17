PIL in Allahabad HC for not allowing Ram temple consecration ceremony

A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court demanding a ban on the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Citing the objections raised by four Shankaracharyas, who have declined the invitation to the ceremony, the petition claimed the scheduled ‘pran prathishtha’ of the temple is against the Sanatan tradition.

The PIL further alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting the ceremony keeping an eye on the upcoming general elections.

Advertisement

A demand was also made for immediate hearing on the petition filed by Bhola Das, a resident of Ghaziabad, as, he said, a few days were left for the event.

In a similar case, the High Court had refused to hear a PIL challenging the government order issued by the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government to organize ‘bhajan-kirtan’, reading of Ramcharitmanas in all temples of the state, among others, on January 22.

This PIL was filed on behalf of advocate Narottam Shukla, president, All India Lawyers Union (AILU), Uttar Pradesh. Four people have been made parties in the petition.

A prayer was made for urgent hearing of the petition before Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, but the court refused to list it in the urgent business.