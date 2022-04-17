Ph.D scholar arrested on charges of writing ‘seditious’ article

In a crackdown on terror and anti-national networks, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Sunday arrested a Ph.D. scholar of the University of Kashmir on charges of writing a “highly provocative and seditious” article in an online magazine, police said.

The Ph.D. scholar, Abdul Aala Fazili was arrested from his Humhama residence as the SIA conducted searches at several locations in Srinagar as part of its crackdown on terror and anti-national networks.

It is pertinent to mention that Abdul Aala fazili, BSc Bpharm, Mpharm (Pharmaceutics) is a Ph.D. scholar in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at Kashmir University.

Police said that the Government of India paid him Rs 30,000 per month for five years till March 2021 through UGC MANF (Maulana Azad National Fellowship) so that he could sustain himself and complete his Ph.D.

The searches for the collection of evidence, by the sleuths of SIA of J&K, were conducted in the Office of the monthly digital magazine at Rajbagh, at the residence of Abdul Aala Fazili at main chowk Humhama, and various other places.

The search teams have seized incriminating evidence, which includes material in computers, laptops, and other digital equipment, police added.