A petition was moved in the Supreme Court seeking to end the blockade and restore smooth traffic flow on Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch on Monday.

This was the third petition filed in the apex court in this regard.

It also sought a direction to the Centre for laying down comprehensive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protests that obstruct arterial roads and public places.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg has filed the petition in the court terming the protests as “illegal” and said the court cannot be a “silent spectator to such agitation and confrontational drama” obstructing common people. The protesters have blocked the entire vehicular and pedestrian movement on the road connecting the cities of Delhi and Noida.

“Such illegal demonstration is being held at the cost of hardship of the common people of the locality, and common people are hopelessly handicapped for the enjoyment of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” the petition said.

The petitioner urged the apex court to pass directions for laying down comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines arising out of recurring protests occurring on a regular interval in the country at behest of organisations/groups/communities, which often leads to unsavoury situation like the obstruction of public places.

It further urged the court to give directions to remove the protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj, who are ‘illegally’ protesting against the CAA by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

It also claimed that the state machinery has failed to discharge its duties as per the law. It further said that as a result of this, common people are approaching law enforcement authorities for redressal of their grievances.

“Thousands of patients are being denied access to medical services. Hence, it is urgently required that the public places must not be allowed to be abused and misused for ulterior and malafide purposes such as staging protests against the Constitutional amendment in the heart of the capital city,” it said.

(With inputs from IANS)