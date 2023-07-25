Petition filed against ASI survey of Gyanvapi premises in HC

A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court on behalf of the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee against the order of the Varanasi district judge’s court ordering an Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) survey of Gyanvapi premises on Friday last. The survey was stayed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

This information has been given by Syed Mohammad Yasin, joint secretary of masjid committee.

The hearing in the petition is slated to take place latest by tomorrow as the Supreme Court’s deadline for the stay on the survey will expire at 5 pm on Wednesday. ASI had initiated the survey of the Gyanvapi complex except the sealed Wajukhane from 7 am on Monday. The survey continued till 1130 am after which it was stopped due to apex courts’s stay till July 26.

Meanwhile, a caveat has been filed in the Allahabad High Court by the Hindu side yesterday over the anticipated petition of the masjid committee.On the other hand a single bench of the HC comprising Justice Prakash Padia will hear the already pending petition in the Gyanvapi survey case at 2 pm today.

Yesterday, over 5-hour survey of the ASI at the Gyanvapi complex, the eastern, western, northern and southern walls of the building were measured using the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS). The walls were photographed and videography was done. Besides soil and brick-stone samples were collected from near the foundation of the building. The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee had boycotted the survey.