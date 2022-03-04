Perfume businessman Peeyush Jain moves bail plea, court reserves order

A Kanpur court will on Saturday pronounce its order on the bail plea of perfume businessman Peeyush Jain who was arrested by The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in November last year.

Sixty six days after his arrest, Jain through his counsel Chinmay Pathak, has moved the bail plea of 182 pages including 53 pages of his medical report, before the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM). His counsel said that he is not a flight risk as he does not have a passport.

“The chargesheet in the matter has been filed but also DGGI has failed to claim GST against my client. Now he deserves bail,” said Jain’s counsel.

Ambrish Jain who was appearing for the DGGI opposed the move of the defence and said that the accused has not disclosed the source of the cash seized from his house and hence his plea should be dismissed.

The CMM after hearing the four-hour-long arguments noted all the points. The court heard the contention of the defence and the prosecution and reserved it’s order.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence had in December last year conducted raids at Odochem Industries, being run by Peeyush Jain, a manufacturer of perfumery compounds.

The DGGI had recovered Rs 197.49 crore, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value from two premises belonging to Peeyush Jain.

Earlier it was said that the DGGI has decided to treat the cash recovered from the premises of Peeyush Jain as the turnover of his company.

It was also stated that after admitting his liability Peeyush Jain, with the approval of the DGGI, will deposit Rs 52 crore as tax dues and will be freed from all allegations.

It was also learnt that the DGGI has agreed with the deposition of Peeyush Jain and finalised the tax liability accordingly.

However, the DGGI made it clear that there was nothing like that. The DGGI had refuted all the claims.

“Based on his voluntary admission of guilt and the evidence available on record, Peeyush Jain was arrested on December 26 under section 132 of the CGST Act,” the DGGI had said.