People’s trust on indigenous vaccine ‘great strength’ of India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly and year’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to nation over All India Radio said the trust of people on indigenous vaccine was the ‘great strength’ of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said with a decline in cases of corona infection it was the desire of the people that alongside maintaining safety, the pace of the economic activities should also be maintained.

“Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing – this is a very positive sign. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained – this is the wish of every countryman,” the Prime Minister said.

Terming India’s fight against the new wave of corona a ‘great success’, Modi said it was a matter of pride that “till now four and half crore children have been administered the dose of Corona vaccine. This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 year have got their vaccines within three to four weeks.”

The Prime Minister said vaccines would not only protect the country’s youth but also help them continue with their studies. “Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well. This trust of our countrymen on the indigenous vaccine is our great strength,” he further said.

Prime Minister Modi also reminded people not to forget the ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ and vocal for local campaigns. “…we should not forget the ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’; we should accelerate the campaign against single use plastic; Vocal for Local mantra is our responsibility; we have to work wholeheartedly for the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign. With the efforts of all of us, the country will reach new heights of development,” he added.