People voted against violence, lies and arrogance in 2024 elections: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing his first public rally in Rae Bareli on Tuesday after winning the Lok Sabha polls, said that in the 2024 elections, the public has voted against violence, lies and arrogance.

” The people of BJP were talking about changing the Constitution but the public has forced them to face the Constitution,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the people of UP have given a message to Narendra Modi that we have not liked your vision because he works for some industrialists.

” The public has told that they are against hatred and unemployment. The people of Rae Bareli have initiated this change,” he said while addressing” Abhar Meeting” at Bhua Mau guest house in Rae Bareli.

Hitting hard on BJP , Congress Leader said that BJP lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat and the people of Ayodhya have given the message.

” Prime Minister Narendra Modi somehow stayed alive from Varanasi. If Priyanka, his sister, had contested from there, the Prime Minister would have lost by two and a half lakh votes. The people of the country have given a message to BJP that this is a country of love,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party fought unitedly not only in the state but in the entire country. He said that SP and Congress workers fought together. He said that this is the first time we have seen that the India alliance fought together.

He said that when the Ram temple was consecrated, no poor or tribal was invited. People from the film industry were present. Industrialists were present but no poor, tribal or Dalit was invited. The public has given a message by defeating BJP in Ayodhya.

” Now we will talk about issues. There will be talk of inflation. There will be talk of unemployment. There will be talk of Agniveer. Public issues will be discussed,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said,” we have a very old relationship with Rae Bareli and Amethi. It started about 100 years ago when Jawaharlal Nehru ji came here for the farmers’ movement. This is a deep relationship that exists now and will always exist”.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the victory on Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats is the result of hard work of the workers. This victory has proved that the people of the state and the country want clean politics. All this is the result of the hard work of your workers.

Priyanka said ,” we fought in the toughest circumstances. With the support of SP, we formed an army here and this army achieved historic victories in both Rae Bareli and Amethi,” she added.

Rahul-Priyanka had come to express gratitude to the workers for winning both the seats. On this occasion, SP workers were also present on the Congress platform. Priyanka Gandhi also expressed gratitude for the SP workers.

Earlier , Former Congress President and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress National General Secretary/Organization Incharge KC Venugopal Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Rae Bareli after landing at Furtsatganj airport.

The leaders were welcomed at Fursatganj Airport in Rae Bareli by National General Secretary Avinash Pandey and State Congress President Ajay Rai, Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, UP Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari.