People of Punjab have reposed faith in AAP again: Kejriwal on by-polls results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the people of Punjab have once again reposed their faith in his party after it won three out of the four seats in the Assembly by-polls there.

Elated over the party’s performance in Punjab, Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, “People of Punjab have once again reposed faith in the ideology of AAP and the work of our government by giving three out of four seats in the bye-election.” The former Delhi chief minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Punjab for the party’s performance.

Reacting to the party’s performance in the Assembly by-polls, senior AAP leader and MP Raghav Chadha said the people’s trust is growing stronger under the leadership of Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all AAP Punjab volunteers and supporters on winning three seats in the Assembly by-polls. Under the visionary leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji, the people’s trust in our welfare policies and honest politics is growing stronger. Onwards to greater victories,” he wrote on X.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia credited Kejriwal and Mann for the party’s victory. “AAP’s win in Punjab by-polls is the result of Bhagwant Mann’s hard work and Arvind Kejriwal’s honest politics and leadership. The people of Punjab have given a clear message- now only politics of work will prevail, not lies and corruption,” he wrote on X.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak in a post on X said, “Many congratulations to the people of Punjab and all the party workers for the spectacular victory in the Punjab by-polls.”