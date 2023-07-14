People need relief, not photo ops: Jakhar’s jibe at Mann

Criticizing the Bhagwant Mann Government for what he called as an abjectly dismal and callous response to grievous flood situation in Punjab despite timely alerts, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Friday accused it of indulging in PR drama and histrionics while people across the state are fighting for survival after losing their homes and hearths.

People today need immediate relief, and not photo opportunities by Aam Aadmi Party leaders who are fond of remaining active online, Jakhar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member Parliament (MP) also urged the state chief minister to ensure crop damage compensation to farmers of border areas who do not possess Girdawari documents.

Advertisement

Jakhar, who visited Ferozepur, Zira and Shahkot areas earlier in the day to take stock of the situation and interact with people on ground, said he would take up their fight for effective and timely compensation with the state government which, he said, had been caught napping from the word go.

“People of Punjab are asking today from the chief minister as to why he did not review the flood preparedness when there were enough alerts issued by the Meteorological Department as early as 4 July. Orange alert was issued on 6 July,” Jakhar said, adding the CM kept sleeping on the issue or was busy touring other states.

He said had the CM timely reviewed the situation and ordered precautionary measures the situation would not have turned so distressing today.

In Jalandhar, the situation has deteriorated because the drains were not de-silted this year, Jakhar said, demanding accountability from the government for failing to undertake an annual measure which the CM must have ensured before the rainy season began.

Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to extend all help and support to all those affected by the calamity, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for timely release of Rs 218.40 crores relief package by exempting required conditions just to ensure prompt redressal of the grievances of the Punjabis.