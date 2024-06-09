People from all walks of life witness historic Modi 3.0 swearing-in ceremony

People from all walks of life witnessed the historic swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Film stars, top businessmen and leaders from across the political spectrum attended the ceremony at the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The presence of famous actors from the film industry such as Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar added to the star-studded gathering at Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a black outfit while Rajinikanth was seen dressed in a plain white kurta with pyjamas.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani also attended the grand event.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also the MP from Mandi constituency, was also present at the event along with actor Anupam Kher. Actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

During a conversation with a news agency, Massey said, “This is a historic third term… I am looking forward to the next 5 years with the NDA government… The government has worked in the last 10 years. I have witnessed change. India is a big country and change doesn’t happen overnight, it requires time.”

Sanitation workers, transgenders, and labourers who worked on the Central Vista Project were among the special guests at the oath taking ceremony. The special invitees also included the beneficiaries of Central government schemes and Viksit Bharat ambassadors.

Railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains also attended PM Modi’s third oath taking ceremony.

A worker who was involved in the construction of the new Parliament building, Anil Kumar Singh said, “I am very happy because this will be the first time I will be meeting the Prime Minister.”

An MCD worker, Seema said, “I am very happy, for the first time someone has thought for us MCD workers.”

Two guests at the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan were seen with a picture of PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi printed on a cloth piece.

Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers also took the oath.