People from across the world showing trust in India’s Ayurvedic wisdom: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday highlighted the growing importance of Ayurveda, saying people from across the world are showing trust in this ancient wisdom of India. She added that Delhi has become a leading centre for treatment through this ancient system.

She also lauded institutions ranging from the All India Institute of Ayurveda to various other government and private Ayurvedic hospitals, saying they not only preserve our cultural heritage but are also advancing the same.

The CM reiterated that on June 21, the International Yoga Day, the Delhi government will organize major yoga events at 11 different locations for the first time.

She further said India is fortunate to possess vast and scientific knowledge of Ayurveda, yoga, and other alternative medicine systems alongside modern medicine —knowledge preserved in scriptures and traditions for thousands of years.

CM, who inaugurated an Ayurvedic kitchen at an Ayurveda hospital located in North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, stated that the traditional systems of medicine have the unique advantage of having no side effects.

She called upon doctors, researchers, and institutions to take this legacy forward, assuring them of full government support.

CM informed that she will participate at the Yoga Day event at Yamuna riverbank and share a message with the people of Delhi encouraging them to embrace their cultural heritage and lifestyle.

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in elevating yoga to the global stage, stating that seeing people across the world celebrate Yoga Day is a matter of pride for every Indian.

Gupta alleged that the previous government in Delhi viewed yoga through a political lens, but now, with a government that belongs to the people, yoga is being embraced as a cultural and health-oriented movement, she added.

CM further added that yoga is not just a physical activity, but a form of Indian philosophy, spirituality, and the art of balanced living.

The CM praised the Ayurvedic kitchen at the hospital in Shalimar Bagh, mentioning how she discovered a popular Instagram reel showcasing millet-based food, which led her to visit the place.

She highlighted that millets were once staples in Indian kitchens, but have gradually disappeared from the plates of the current generation.

Gupta remarked, “When the same grains return in foreign packaging, they’re labelled as ‘trendy superfoods,’ but they’ve been part of our traditions for centuries.”

She stated that PM Modi has played a guiding role in reviving millets on national and international platforms, turning them into a vital part of a healthy lifestyle.