People faced brutal atrocities during the Emergency: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 123rd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said, “The imposers of Emergency did not just murder our Constitution, but their goal was to keep the judiciary as their puppet. During this time, people were tortured on a large scale.”

Advertisement

He said the country marked 50 years of the Emergency being imposed, a few days ago, and observed ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’. ”We must remember those who bravely fought against the Emergency. This inspires us to remain vigilant to safeguard our Constitution,” he averred.

Advertisement

“Morarji Desai describes the Emergency in brief. Not only did those who imposed the Emergency murder democracy, but they also intended to keep the judiciary as their puppet. Under ‘MISA’, anyone was arrested arbitrarily, and people were tortured. Indians refused to compromise on democracy. Finally, people won, and the Emergency was lifted. Babu Jagjivan Ram spoke powerfully about this,” he said.

Sharing a recent report, PM Modi said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has released a major report that India’s 64% population is getting social security, adding that nearly 95 crore people are benefitting from the social security schemes. This number was lower than 25 crores till 2015, he informed.

Extending his best wishes to all the fortunate devotees going on the various Yatras, PM Modi said, “After a long time, Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrimage has started. Amarnath Yatra will begin from July 3.” He commended people engaged in making these Yatras successful and safe with a spirit of service.