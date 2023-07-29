Peace rally by Meiteis in Manipur today, they say Manipur is united

In yet another initiative towards peace in the violence-hit Manipur, the coordination committee members of Meitei community took out a rally urging that Manipur is united. “We are out on the streets for a united Manipur, Safety of women and children, good governance, and better life,” the members of the Coordination Committee of Meitei Community said.

This development happened notably on the day a delegation of 20 Opposition party MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are visiting Manipur to take stalk of the prevailing situation.

Also, the Parliament’s Monsoon Session witnessed uproar over the situation in Manipur as the opposition parties have been demanding a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also a discussion on Manipur issue in both Houses.

The violence in this North-east state bordering Myanmar began on May 3 when the tribal group Kuki clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over economic, social, and political benefits and quotas given to the tribes. The ethnic conflict left about 100 dead, and several hundred injured, and nearly 35 thousand people have been displaced. The state has now turned into a battle zone.

Tensions began when Kukis began protesting against demands from the Meiteis to be given official tribal status. The Kukis are arguing that it would strengthen their strong influence on government and also allow them to buy land in Kuki-dominant areas. However, there are many underlying reasons such as what Kukis say a war on drugs waged by the Meitei-led government to uproot their community. The violence in this state took unassuming proportions when recently a video went viral in which two women were paraded naked and an explanation was sought from the government and there were voices asking for the resignation of the chief minister of Manipur Biren Singh. In the centre too, BJP faced a lot of heat due to this issue.