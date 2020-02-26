As the number of the dead soared to 21 in the unprecedented violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made an appeal to the people of the national capital to maintain peace and brotherhood.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.”

“Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” the Prime Minister further said in another tweet.

The tweets came as both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court expressed disappointment over the failure of the city police in handling the situation.

The Supreme Court while hearing the Shaheen Bagh case had noted the inability of the police to work without taking instruction from anyone, which resulted in the spreading of the violence that erupted on February 23.

It further accused the Delhi Police of “lack of professionalism”.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea seeking registration of FIR against those responsible for provoking the riots in northeastern parts, said it was “appalled by the state of affairs of Delhi Police”.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had slammed the Centre and the Delhi government over the unprecedented violence and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in the national capital, has held three meetings in a span of 24 hours over violence in the northeastern part of the national capital.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing the situation under control

Several areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri remained tense today, with police and paramilitary personnel holding flag-marches to prevent further clashes.

More than 250 people have been injured in the clashes.